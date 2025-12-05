Iran employs locally-made equipment in drills, ops.: cmdr.

Speaking in a ceremony commemorating National Student Day and the 45th anniversary of the founding of Imam Khomeini (RA) Nowshahr University of Maritime Sciences, Admiral Irani pointed out that the Navy's status has changed from an operational force to a strategic force, a critical and decisive force.

He stated that "The great successes over recent years, from the presence of the 86th naval fleet in the oceans to other international achievements, are the result of educating the youth who are sitting in chairs of universities inside the country today and will shoulder the heavy burden of the future of the force."

He added that "The current status is the fruit of the 45-year efforts of the faithful, knowledegable and devoted forces of the Army Navy.

Referring to the recently-unveiled Kordestan floating base in the country's waters, the commander of the Army Navy said that "The mission of this strategic base with a very high capacity is to support the country's combat units."

The Iranian admiral pointed to the rejoining of the Sahand destroyer to the country's waters, adding that, "The Sahand destroyer is a multi-purpose combat vessel with upgraded equipment in various fields."

Lauding the strategic equipment of the country's Navy, he highlighted that "It is better for the enemies to think twice before attacking Iran."

MNA/Tabnak1344050