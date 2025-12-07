Israel committed 57 attacks on Palestinian journalists

The syndicate described the attacks as part of a systematic campaign to prevent media crews from performing their duties.

A monthly report by the PJS Committee on Press Freedoms highlighted dangerous patterns that directly targeted journalistic work and endangered journalists' lives.

Two journalists, one in Tulkarem and one in Gaza, were wounded by live ammunition and plastic bullets while covering events on the ground.

Israeli settlers were responsible for 22 of the assaults, including preventing coverage, chasing journalists, beating them with sticks, throwing stones and brandishing weapons, the report said.

It also recorded 16 cases of detention and obstruction of journalistic work.

Six cases involved direct physical assault, Al Jazeera reported.

Four incidents saw equipment confiscated and material forcibly deleted.

In two cases, weapons were pointed directly at journalists.

The report documented two instances of vehicle destruction and confiscation.

One journalist was arrested, one home was raided, and one journalist was summoned to court.

Mohammed al-Lahham, head of the PJS Press Freedoms Committee, said the figures "reflect a clear policy aimed at silencing Palestinian journalists."

He urged greater international pressure on Israel to halt the attacks and provide protection for Palestinian media workers.

Separately, the report noted that Israeli regime’s criminal actions since October 2023 have killed more than 70,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, and wounded nearly 171,000 others, in a conflict paused by a ceasefire on Oct. 10.

In the occupied West Bank, at least 1,088 Palestinians have been killed and 10,700 injured by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023, with more than 20,500 arrested.

