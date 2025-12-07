Benin coup attempt foiled

An attempt by a group of servicemen to seize power in Benin has been thwarted, the 24 Heures au Benin news outlet reported.

Units of the National Guard suppressed the coup, the report said. The rebels have been arrested and constitutional order has been restored.

The arrests were made at the Benin state broadcasting corporation building, from where the rebels went on the air in the morning, announcing a coup d’etat and the removal of President Patrice Talon from office. The group consisted of eight servicemen.

There is no reliable information yet on whether all of the rebels have been detained.

MNA