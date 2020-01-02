'Better than Neil Armstrong’ to vie at Pune filmfest. in India

Written and directed by Alireza Ghasemi, ‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ is the story of four kids who start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called ‘The Redland’, but the gates of The Redland are being guarded by a mischievous snake.

The Iranian short will take part at the 18th edition of Pune International Film Festival, scheduled for 9th-16th January 2020 in India.

Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) aims to give film lovers in the Indian city access to global cinema and spark a cultural exchange, according to the event's organizers. Every edition of PIFF has a unique contemporary theme. Through categories like World Competition, Marathi Competition, Global Cinema, Country Focus and Retrospective, the festival brings forth quality films from various countries and cultures.

An Iranian feature, ‘Diapason’, directed by Hamed Tehrani, is also a part of the screening program of 18th PIFF.

