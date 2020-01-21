India’s KICFF hosts three Iranian titles

Directed by Mojtaba Mousavi, ‘Mr. Deer’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation that utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

Iranian short animated piece ‘Mr. Deer’ has won awards at the 10th edition of the London Iranian Film Festival held in the British capital from 25 to 30 October 2019 and Banjaluka International Animated Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina held on 24-28 October 2019.

‘21 days later’ by Mohamad Reza Kheradmandan, is a melodrama that revolves around the life of a teenager named Morteza who is faced with many challenges on his way to realize his dreams.

It has won Best Film award at the 25th Kinder Kino Fest (KiKiFe) in Germany.

Directed by Rahbar Ghanbari, ‘The time of pomegranate’s smile’ is a short film about joy of seeing the pomegranate garden in fall, enjoying pomegranate picking, the hidden fear of sin temptation, the sweet smiling lips of pomegranate.

The 9th edition of KICFF kicked off in Kolkata on 19 January and will end on 26 January.

About 250 films from 45 countries will be screened at the festival. The National Award winner Children actor, Talha Arsad Rishi inaugurates the festival. An anthology of children’s films in Bengali in the last 100 years and an exhibition on movie posters will be held along with the festival.

