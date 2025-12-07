Explosion heard in Syrian capital Damascus

An explosion with the unknown origin was heard near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, Al-Mayadeen reported.
TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Local sources in Syria have said that an explosion was heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus on Sunday.
An explosion with the unknown origin was heard near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, Al-Mayadeen reported.
No more details have been released about the explosion, the report added.
