  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 7, 2025, 5:07 PM

Explosion heard in Syrian capital Damascus

Explosion heard in Syrian capital Damascus

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Local sources in Syria have said that an explosion was heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus on Sunday.

An explosion with the unknown origin was heard near the Four Seasons Hotel in Damascus, Al-Mayadeen reported.

No more details have been released about the explosion, the report added. 

MNA

News ID 239588

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News