Yemen's armed forces incur $100m damage to US Navy

The local media in Israel, citing the US Navy, stated that the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman suffered financial losses worth $100 million during its eight-month mission, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The USS Harry Truman Navy is one of the most important and famous American vessels, which has been in operation since 1998, the report added.

The aircraft carrier participated in the US attacks on Yemen in 2024 and was repeatedly targeted by missiles from the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea.

Earlier, the US magazine “National Trust” had reported that the American aircraft carrier Truman will not be sent on any missions in the near future.

The magazine emphasized that the Truman, which was sent to confront the Yemenis, was suffering from extensive damage and was heading towards a repair operation, the report added.

MNA