Dec 7, 2025, 5:35 PM

Iran's Araghchi departs for Baku

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Baku on Sunday evening to hold talks with Azerbaijani officials.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to hold meetings tomorrow with the President and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan.

According to Baghaei, Iran aims to expand bilateral relations through such diplomatic engagements and seeks to contribute to peace and stability in the Caucasus region, which remains a priority for Tehran.

As part of this diplomatic agenda, Araghchi will travel to Russia and Belarus to continue the ongoing and regular consultations between Iran and these two countries.

