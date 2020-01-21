'Stam_mer' wins top prize at Dhaka filmfest. in Bangladesh

‘Stam_mer’ narrates the story of a young boy whose sister is being teased by their classmates because of her stammering. Advised by his teacher, he tries to help his sister overcome her problem by buying her certain books, which in turn leads him to face some challenges along the way.

The Iranian feature won the Best Children Film Badal Rahman Award at the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh.

Two other Iranian titles also won awards at the festival, including an honorable mention for ‘The Feast of the Goat’, directed by Saeed Zamanian, and the best actress award for the three leading roles in ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha, directed by Sahraa Karimi.

The 18th DIFF was held from 11 to 19 January 2020. The general theme of the festival was ‘Better Film, Better Audience, and Better Society’.

DIFF aims at creating a better understanding of the films of the world in an atmosphere of appreciation of the film culture and to move towards excellence of the motion picture art and industry, according to the event’s organizers.

