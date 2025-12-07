IRGC chief stresses universities’ key role in natl. security

He seized the opportunity to congratulate the National Student Day to students, university lecturers, thinkers and intellectuals of the Islamic Iran, emphasizing the historical and outstanding role of the universities, academic centers in the scientific progress, national security and authority of the country.

Azar 16 marks the National Student Day which is a reminder of the strategic and historical role of the university and students in shaping the scientific, social and political identity of Iran, Pakpour said.

Over the past four decades, the university has stabilized its position as a loyal companion of the Revolution and the Islamic Establishment by dedicating 5,000 martyred students for the cause of the country's dignity, independence, and national security, IRGC chief highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRGC chief pointed to the 12-day Israeli imposed war against the country, stating that Iranian nation, under the wise guidance of the Leader and the powerful armed forces of the country, gave a good lesson to the United States and Israeli regime and foiled their malicious objectives orchestrated against the noble nation of Islamic Iran.

Pakpour then argued that the IRGC’s scientific centers –specifically Imam Hussein (AS) University- can provide significant assistance in the fields of equipment, tools, and weaponry.

He emphasized that further work is needed in areas such as air defense and stealth technology, noting that if Iran can equip its missiles with stealth capabilities, it will be able to further increase the penetration rate of its missiles through the Zionist regime’s defense shields.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran’s armed forces responded by striking strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military facility in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran said its retaliatory operations against Israel and the United States imposed a halt to the illegal assault.

