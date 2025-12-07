Iran to launch hybrid cars’ production line by yearend

Speaking in a televised interview, the minister stated that launching the new production line for hybrid cars would be a giant stride towards improving the domestic car manufacturing industry and also reduction of the environmental pollutants.

The engines of the hybrid and electric cars have been designed in such a way that their fuel consumption has been minimized to a great extent, Atabak emphasized.

Earlier, an official at the ministry said the production of hybrid cars in Iran during the first five months of the current Persian year has increased by 45 percent compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

