Sumatra flash floods, landslides leave 914 dead: report

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – A total of 914 people have died following flash floods and landslides that struck three provinces in Sumatra, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) confirmed in Banda Aceh on Saturday.

“As of this afternoon, December 6, 2025, the number of fatalities stands at 914, an increase of 47 from yesterday’s total of 867,” Abdul Muhari, head of BNPB’s data, information, and communication center, said.

Aceh recorded the highest number of deaths with 359 people, followed by North Sumatra with 329 fatalities and West Sumatra with 226.

Muhari said response teams are intensifying search and rescue efforts to reduce the number of victims, ANTARA News reported. 

Across the three provinces, 389 people remain missing, according to the Search and Rescue team’s latest list.

He added that the data continues to be updated as some previously missing people have been found or have reported themselves safe. On Friday, December 5, a total of 521 people were still reported missing.

