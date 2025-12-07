Hezbollah, Pope representatives to imminently meet in Lebanon

A member of the Lebanese parliament's Al-Wafa Lamaqawamah (Loyalty to Resistance) Ali Fayyaz, affiliated to the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement) emphasized, “Israeli aggression against Lebanon is still ongoing despite opposition of Pope Leo XIV with the oppression of Israeli regime against this country.”

Following the faction’s message to the Pope during his visit to Lebanon, the aggression of Israeli regime against Lebanon still continues in spite of Pope’s opposition with the oppression and aggression against this country by the occupying regime of Israel, he underlined.

For that, a meeting is scheduled to be held between Hezbollah representatives and the Pope's envoy in Lebanon, he said, adding that Pope's envoy in Lebanon had previously announced that he would deliver Hezbollah's message to him, and a meeting would be held after the Pope's visit.

Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement emphasizes its principles of peaceful coexistence among the Lebanese people and their unity alongside the presence of Christians in the country, Fayyaz stated.

“We call on the Vatican to stand by Lebanon in the face of the continued aggression and pressure exerted by the Zionist regime on this country,” he added.

