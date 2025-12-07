Pezeshkian calls for collective action to solve problems

Addressing the National Student Day ceremony at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran on Sunday, Pezeshkian said it was essential that everyone comes fore to solve the problems through harmony and unity.

Pezeshkian also advised both officials and the people to speak with logic and without insulting others. “Let us not slander and ridicule each other, do not stigmatize and destroy each other, because if we do so, we are being cruel,” he underscored.

Quoting the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that “everyone is standing by Iran,” the President urged the people not to consider their fellow countrymen as foreigners just for differences in opinions.

In response to objections raised by some students, Pezeshkian said everyone must listen patiently and tolerate each other, even if they do not agree with those words. “All the students who appeared behind this podium today and made their speeches were thinking about reforming the country, but each of them was expressing the issue from their own perspective and point of view,” he pointed.

He emphasized that the country's main capital is its students and youth, who must be taught teamwork from the beginning, which will help shape their behavior.

Before Pezeshkian's speech, a number of students raised their questions and concerns regarding national issues, including political, economic, social, and cultural, which the President addressed accordingly.

MNA/President.ir