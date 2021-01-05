  1. Culture
‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ wins at Italian filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jan. 05 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ has won two awards at the sixth edition of Via Dei Corti film festival in Italy.

Written and directed by Alireza Ghasemi, ‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ won the Best Cinematography and Best Director awards at the Italian festival, which was held on January 02.

The film tells the story of four kids who start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called ‘The Redland’, but the gates of The Redland are being guarded by a mischievous snake.

Via dei Corti - Festival Indipendente di Cinema Breve" is an International Short Film Festival held in Gravina di Catania (CT), Sicily – Italy every year.

The contest is open both to Italian and foreign authors (foreign directors have to send their movies with italian subtitles).

The Iranian short film has competed in more than 40 international festivals across the world so far, obtaining numerous awards.

