Three Iranian docs to go on screen at US’ Big Sky filmfest.

‘Sunless Shadows’ directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, steps into the enclosed world of five young Iranian women, all accomplices in the murder of their abusive husbands, fathers, or brothers-in-law.

Directed by Mehdi Zamanpour, ‘Asak’ (small hand-mill in Persian) narrates the life of a blind 80-year-old man living in southern Iran, who’s been gifted with the knowledge of interpreting dreams. He goes to the mountains and finds the rock he needs by touching and tasting them, and earns a living by making and selling utensils. His strong daughter, too, has a world of her own.

‘Asho’ directed by Jafar Najafi is the story of a young boy who knows not only how to deal with goats, but also about films. He tries to see at least one film a day. His favorite director is Tim Burton. Always on the road (Asho means “eagle”), the Iranian shepherd’s son dreams of being an actor.

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is the premier venue for non-fiction film in the American West. Big Sky offers an ideal setting for filmmakers to premiere new work and develop lasting relationships with fellow filmmakers and industry. The festival draws an audience of 20,000 and film entries from every corner of the globe to a uniquely intimate mountain town setting with a local Montana flavor.

The festival hosts over 200 visiting artists, presents an average of 150 non-fiction films and offers a variety of exciting events at the historic theater The Wilma and neighboring downtown Missoula venues.

The 2020 festival will include 56 features and close to 100 short documentaries; including 24 world premieres and 13 international premieres.

The 17th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, dedicated to documentary films from around the world, will be held on 14-23 February 2020 in downtown Missoula, Montana, US.

MNA/ 4830702