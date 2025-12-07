Iran’s economy registers a mild growth in H1: SCI

SCI data published on Monday showed that Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 50,568 trillion rials (over $42.14 billion at free-market prices) in the six months to September 22, up 0.1% from the same period last year.

Using 2021 fixed prices as its baseline, the SCI reported that Iran’s GDP excluding oil contracted by 0.5% year on year to 38,189 trillion rials in the six months to late September.

The figures indicate that the Iranian economy returned to positive growth after a 0.1% contraction in the June quarter, the first negative rate in four years, according to Press TV.

The continued growth has come despite a harsh regime of US sanctions that seeks to restrict Iran’s ability to sell oil and recover its export proceeds.

The SCI generally produces more conservative growth estimates than the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), which typically reports higher GDP figures. The agency had reported a 3% economic growth rate for the year to late March, while the CBI put the rate at 3.1%.

Figures released on Monday showed Iran’s manufacturing and mining sector, which includes the country’s large oil industry, expanded by 0.3% year on year in the six months to late September, while the petroleum sector itself grew by 1.8% over the same period.

Agriculture was one of the worst-performing sectors of the economy during the April–September period, contracting by 3%. By contrast, the services sector expanded by 0.5% over the same timeframe.

MNA