Tehran intl. sport film festival announces jury panel

According to the public relations of the festival, Secretary of the festival Seyyed Mojtaba Alavi has announced the names of the jurors as follow: Filmmaker and screenwriter Fereydoun Jeyrani, cultural activist and managing director of Iranian Artists Forum Majid Rajabi Memar, filmmaker and screenwriter Ali Rouintan, sports manager and producer Nasser Shafagh, producer Jahangir Kosari, sports expert and head of Football Federation Youth Committee, and producer Gholamreza Mohammadi.

The feature competition section includes 19 titles from Iran, Sweden, South Africa, Spain, Brazil, India, Uruguay and Argentina.

The complete lineup for the 12th edition of the festival includes 116 titles from Iran and 21 other countries.

Other sections include feature-length documentary, short fiction, animated films, as well as teasers and music videos.

Iran’s sport films festival, as the exclusive representative of the FICTS Sport Federation, is considered to be the entry festival for the Milan world competition. This festival is held to stage a contest between filmmakers and producers, spot the young talents, and to introduce inspiring figures.

It will be held in line with the country’s sporting regulations, the National Olympic and Paralympics Committee and the FICTS Federation in a bid to support the production and distribution of sports films.

The 12th Tehran International Sport Film Festival will be held in March in Tehran and on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

