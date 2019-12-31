Iran to protect its legal rights, interests: Zarif

Zarif briefed Wang Yi about his negotiations with Russian officials before traveling to China.

“Iran is interested in having close ties with China and believes in multilateralism but not unilateralism,” the Iranian FM said in the meeting, reiterating that Iran will do its best to preserve the JCPOA.

Yi, for his part, noted that JCPOA is facing serious challenges and the US measures against Iran are the root cause of the tense situation on Iranian nuclear issue at present.

Zarif met and held talks with his Chinese counterpart on Tuesday on bilateral ties, JCPOA, and regional and international developments, according to the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Zarif left Tehran for Moscow and Beijing on Sunday evening to meet and hold talks with senior Russian and Chinese officials within the framework of the ongoing consultations between Iran, China and Russia.

MNA/13981010000830