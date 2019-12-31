FM Zarif meets with Chinese counterpart upon arrival in Beijing

The two sides discussed bilateral ties, JCPOA, and regional and international developments during the meeting.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said that “China and Iran intend to make a joint effort toward maintaining sustainable development of the bilateral relations, preserving the JCPOA, and ensuring peace and stability in the Persian Gulf.”

The meeting in Beijing came on the heels of Zarif's visit to Moscow on Monday where he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

