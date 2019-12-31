  1. Politics
31 December 2019 - 22:14

Army cmdr.:

Iran to stage naval drill with full authority, power

Iran to stage naval drill with full authority, power

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – The Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi said that Islamic Republic of Iran will hold naval drill with two other eastern powers with full power and authority.

He made the remarks in his visit to the Army units in Fars province on Tue. and said, “military training centers have a special place in the army in a way that promoting knowledge and knowhow is of paramount importance for army commanders.”

He pointed to the high capabilities and potentials in the army and stated, “it is for forty years that enemy has imposed different sanctions, ranging from military to defense sanctions, against the Islamic Republic of Iran and during these years, all plots of enemies have been foiled. Today, we see that the country holds naval drill with two powers in the world with utmost power and authority.”

Moreover, Islamic Republic of Iran has attained full sovereignty and power in other air, ground and defense fields, Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi emphasized.

MNA/4812724

News Code 153953

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News