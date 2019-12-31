Iran to stage naval drill with full authority, power

He made the remarks in his visit to the Army units in Fars province on Tue. and said, “military training centers have a special place in the army in a way that promoting knowledge and knowhow is of paramount importance for army commanders.”

He pointed to the high capabilities and potentials in the army and stated, “it is for forty years that enemy has imposed different sanctions, ranging from military to defense sanctions, against the Islamic Republic of Iran and during these years, all plots of enemies have been foiled. Today, we see that the country holds naval drill with two powers in the world with utmost power and authority.”

Moreover, Islamic Republic of Iran has attained full sovereignty and power in other air, ground and defense fields, Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi emphasized.

MNA/4812724