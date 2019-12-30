Iran-Russia-China naval drills show coop. for establishing peace in region: Zarif

“Today, the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia may be in their best historical condition. Such relations are strategic for the two most important countries in the region,” said Zarif at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Iran considers its relations with Russia as an important neighbor and major international power strategic,” he added.

“Iran and Russia have proposed similar initiatives for peace in the region unlike other countries that fueling the war; Russia’s initiative called the Collective Security Concept and Iran’s peace initiative, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE),” Zarif noted.

Iranian foreign minister went on to say, “the recent naval drills between Iran, Russia, and China show our cooperation for establishing peace in the region.”

“Iran and Russia have emphasized the implementation of JCPOA unlike the United States, which did not fulfill its international commitments,” he said, adding, “We are very grateful for Russia's positive views in this regard.”

“Iran and Russia have cooperated for peace in Iraq and Syria, which Astana Process is as an example of their cooperation,” he mentioned.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Zarif left for Moscow on Sunday evening to meet and hold talks with senior Russian officials within the framework of the ongoing consultations between Iran and Russia.

MNA/FNA 13981009000594