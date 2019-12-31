  1. Politics
Zarif hopes for closer Iran-China ties in 2020

TEHRAN, Dec, 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Beijing to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, voiced hope for further development of relations between Iran and China in 2020.

“I am very happy to spend the last day of 2019 with my Chinese friends in Beijing, and also to welcome the first day of 2020 in Beijing,” Zarif wrote in Chinese in a tweet on Tuesday.

“In 2020, I hope for the promotion of steady development of comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China,” the Iranian diplomat added.

He also wished an auspicious Year of the Rat for Chinese people, who would be celebrating their New Year on January 25.

Zarif’s tweet came after his meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, where the two sides discussed bilateral issues, the JCPOA, and a need for the international community to fight back against the US’ unilateralism.

