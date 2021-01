Ebtekar:

Zarif in Moscow: Iran to respond to actions, not statements

Etela’at:

Iran, Russia to coop. on information security, fight against organized crimes

AEOI Head: Iran entered 'quantum' field

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Russian FM: Reviving JCPOA 'urgent'

Shargh:

Zarif: Iran hoping US not interfere in Tehran-Moscow affairs

Kayhan:

UK gains 15 bn pounds for killing Yemeni people

RHM