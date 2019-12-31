US measures threatening international security: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Beijing to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart. The meeting in Beijing came on the heels of Zarif's visit to Moscow on Monday where he held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“On my final trip of this decade, consensus among Iran, Russia & China that: Multilateralism is in grave danger due to US actions, US violations have jeopardized JCPOA & intl security, and only way E3/EU can save JCPOA is to stop posturing & begin fulfilling their own obligations,” Zarif wrote in a Tuesday tweet about the outcome of these meetings.

His visit to Russia and China comes as Iran stressed since Europeans have not taken any specific measure to fulfill their obligations to Iran nuclear deal, it will take its fifth step in scaling down its commitments to the deal.

On the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, Tehran announced it would take steps back from its JCPOA obligations every 60-day unless the other signatories to the deal abide by their commitments under the accord.

Iran has said that it will reverse its nuclear steps as soon as the other signatories return to their commitments.

