Talks with Lavrov fruitful

"Fruitful talks with FM Lavrov in Russia," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Unlike others who embark on "defensive" warmongering 1000s of miles from their own shores, Iran and Russia have cooperated for peace in Syria and are now presenting important proposals for peace in the Persian Gulf," he added.

"Next stop: China," he announced.

In his meeting with Lavrov earlier on Monday, Zarif said, “Today, the bilateral relations between Iran and Russia may be in their best historical condition. Such relations are strategic for the two most important countries in the region."

“Iran and Russia have proposed similar initiatives for peace in the region unlike other countries that fueling the war; Russia’s initiative called the Collective Security Concept and Iran’s peace initiative, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE),” he noted.

Iranian foreign minister went on to say, “the recent naval drills between Iran, Russia, and China show our cooperation for establishing peace in the region.”

“Iran and Russia have emphasized the implementation of JCPOA unlike the United States, which did not fulfill its international commitments,” he said, adding, “We are very grateful for Russia's positive views in this regard.”

“Iran and Russia have cooperated for peace in Iraq and Syria, which Astana Process is as an example of their cooperation,” he mentioned.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Zarif left for Moscow on Sunday evening to meet and hold talks with senior Russian officials within the framework of the ongoing consultations between Iran and Russia.

MNA/