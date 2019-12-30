FM Zarif to visit Beijing on Tuesday

"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to China on December 31, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi," Geng said at a briefing on Monday.

He added that Zarif and Wang would hold talks, focusing on the "Iranian nuclear problem and other matters of mutual interest.

"China and Iran intend to make a joint effort toward maintaining sustainable development of the bilateral relations, preserving the JCPOA, and ensuring peace and stability in the Persian Gulf," Geng added.

MNA/FN13981009000518S/PR