Top Sh'ite cleric Sistani warns Iraqi protesters not to be deceived by rioters

During today's Friday Prayers sermon in the holy city of Karbala, the representative of Iraqi top Sh'ite Cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani Ahmad al-Safi called on Iraqi protesters to separate their way from that of rioters.

While reiterating Sistani's support for people's right to protest, he said "the enemies are seeking to create turmoil and civil war and to bring back dictatorship to Iraq through their mercenaries and their agents."

Sistani's representative further called on the protesters to kick out the rioters from their ranks and do not allow them to take control of the protests in their own hands."

Al-Safi also called on the parliament to approve the new election law and pave the way for holding new round elections.

Meanwhile, He stated that it is up to the people to choose their way and the Sh'ite Marja can only provide them guidance in that regard.

KI