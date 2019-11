In a statement on Thursday, Iraq’s Hezbollah warned the US and its allies to step away from igniting a civil war in Iraq.

If a country enters civil wars, there would be no place for reasonability and results will harm everybody,” the statement said.

“In case of civil war in Iraq, no part of the country will be safe from its flames,” it added.

“The first who will be burnt in the flames of the war are the US, Ba'athists, and the hooligans,” it warned.

MNA