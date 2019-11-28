  1. Politics
US, SA, Israel targeting democracy in Iraq: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – “The triangle formed by the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel regiem is now targeting democracy, independence and sovereignty in Iraq,” Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday.

Reacting to the recent unrest in Iraq, he added “ISIL disguised in the clothes of Iraqi people and under the full support of embassies of the US and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad is set to disrespect [the holy cities of] Karbala and Najaf.”

“For no doubt, enemies’ tricks will go back to themselves,” he underlined.

According to Alsumaria, Adil Abdul Mahdi, the Prime Minister of Iraq announced major sedition in the country.

He said what is going on in Iraq is major sedition, adding that there were unfortunate incidents during the demonstrations in Iraq and the fact-finding committee published a report on this issue.

Some of the violence was carried out by anonymous and masked individuals, he added.

He mentioned that the government has been in a state of defense so far and Iraq is facing a major sedition, adding that despite many pressures the government continues to take responsibility for protecting the citizens.

