17 January 2020 - 16:10

Leader wishes speedy recovery for Ayatollah Sistani

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in a message on Friday, hoped for speedy recovery of the leading Iraq Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, who has undergone a surgery.

Ayatollah Ali Sistani undergone surgery Thursday after he suffered a fracture to his left thigh bone, a statement from his office said.

"Ayatollah Ali Sistani had an incidental strain to his left leg which resulted in a fracture to his thigh bone and he will undergo surgery today," the statement read.

The surgery was performed "under the supervision of an Iraqi medical team, the statement added.

Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani have also expressed hope for his recovery.

