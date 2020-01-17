Larijani, Zarif hope for speedy recovery of Ayatollah Sistani's

Ayatollah Ali Sistani undergone surgery Thursday after he suffered a fracture to his left thigh bone, a statement from his office said.

In a tweet on Arabic, Zarif expressed content about the result of the cleric's surgery and asked God for his good health.

Larijani, on a phone conversation with the head of Ayatollah Sistani's office in Tehran, also hoped for his health.

"Ayatollah Ali Sistani had an incidental strain to his left leg which resulted in a fracture to his thigh bone and he will undergo surgery today," the statement read.



The surgery was performed "under the supervision of an Iraqi medical team, the statement added.

