17 January 2020 - 12:53

Larijani, Zarif hope for speedy recovery of Ayatollah Sistani's

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani expressed hope for a speedy recovery of leading Iraq Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani, who has undergone a surgery.

Ayatollah Ali Sistani undergone surgery Thursday after he suffered a fracture to his left thigh bone, a statement from his office said.

In a tweet on Arabic, Zarif expressed content about the result of the cleric's surgery and asked God for his good health.

Larijani, on a phone conversation with the head of Ayatollah Sistani's office in Tehran, also hoped for his health.

"Ayatollah Ali Sistani had an incidental strain to his left leg which resulted in a fracture to his thigh bone and he will undergo surgery today," the statement read.

The surgery was performed "under the supervision of an Iraqi medical team, the statement added.

