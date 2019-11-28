Those behind consulate attack aim to destroy Iran-Iraq relations: ambassador

“Last night, a number of hooligans attacked Iran’s mission in Najaf and after confronting with security forces and harming some of them, entered the consulate and set the place on fire,” he told IRINN on Thursday.

“All our diplomats are now sound and safe,” he said, adding that however “Heavy damages have been inflicted on the consulate building and it cannot be used anymore.”

“The purpose of those behind this incident is to destroy relations between Iran and Iraq,” Masjedi stressed.

“They are foreign mercenaries who are encouraged by TV channels of enemies; they seek nothing but to hamper brotherly relations between Iran and Iraq,” said the envoy, noting, “This is not what the Iraqi people and government want.”

According to local media, 47 Iraqi security staff have been injured during the attack. The Saudi-led media Al-Arabiya, activities of which is illegal in Iraq, has broadcasted the attack in a live report from its beginning which raises the probability of a pre-planned attack.

The attackers were a group wearing masks who had come from other cities to Najaf in a planned move to set the consulate ablaze, the report added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the attack while also urging the Iraqi government to give a decisive response to rioters.

MNA