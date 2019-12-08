Ayt. Sistani rejects Hosni Mubarak’s claim on disloyalty of Shiites to their homelands

In the 2016 document, the overthrown Hosni Mubarak had cast doubt on the loyalty of the Shia Muslims to their homeland.

In the document published by Imam Hussein Organization in the holy city of Karbala, Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani had rejected the Arab ruler’s claim as negligence of the sacrifices that tens of millions of Shia Muslims made to serve their own homelands.

The top Iraqi Shia cleric referred to different historical Shia movements and their participation in the national movements in Iraq, Lebanon, Kuwait and Bahrain against the colonialists, aggressors, and occupiers.

He further added that Mubarak’s viewpoint on Shiites would belittle the patriotism that great political, religious and cultural Shia leaders patriotic stuck to in their struggle for freedom, reconstruction of their countries.

Ayatollah Sistani further described the former Egyptian president’s viewpoint as very dangerous at the sensitive period that the region was going through, pointing to the attempts to partition the countries of the region by igniting sectarian conflicts.

In the end, the senior Shia cleric described the statistics given by Mubark’s viewpoint as flawed, while expressing gratitude to Mubarak’s concerns over the unity of the countries of the region and social cohesion of the nations.

