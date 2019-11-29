Iraqi PM orders formation of committee to investigate recent incident in Najaf, Dhi Qar

The Commander of Joint Operations Command announced that the decision of Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi came after a number of security forces and protesters were killed in the clashes between police and protesters in Dhi Qar and Najaf provinces.

The investigation committee is planned to be headed by the Iraqi PM's military advisor.

Unofficial sources said four protesters were killed in clashes between police and protesters in Najaf and security forces used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

There are also reports saying that at least twenty-five people were killed and one hundred and fifty were injured in clashes between demonstrators and the security forces Dhi Qar province.

Foreign-backed elements also torched the Iranian consulate in Najaf on Wednesday evening.

