At least 5 rockets hit largest American military base in Iraq: reports

There are reports coming out of Iraq saying that Al Asad Air Base, which includes US forces in western Iraq in Al Anbar Province, was hit by at least 5 rockets minutes ago.
No further details have been given on the incident yet..
TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Arabic media reports say minutes ago that at least 5 rockets have hit largest American base in Iraq,
