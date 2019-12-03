  1. Politics
At least 5 rockets hit largest American military base in Iraq: reports

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Arabic media reports say minutes ago that at least 5 rockets have hit largest American base in Iraq,

There are reports coming out of Iraq saying that Al Asad Air Base, which includes US forces in western Iraq in Al Anbar Province, was hit by at least 5 rockets minutes ago.

No further details have been given on the incident yet..

