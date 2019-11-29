Senior cleric criticizes govt. for improper implementation of gasoline rationing plan

Speaking during today's Friday Pryers sermon in the Iranian capital, Friday Prayers Leader Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari criticized the way the government put into force the gasoline rationing and price hikes, which sparked some protests in Iranian cities, which in turn resulted in some riots in the country after foreign-backed elements took advantage of people's peaceful protests.

The senior cleric called on the government needs to apologize to the people and make up for losses people suffered as a result of the improper implementation of the gasoline rationing plan.

Haj Ali Akbari also said that as a result of the improper implementation of the government plan, foreign-backed elements took advantage of people's peaceful protests.

He warned that the enemies seek to abuse the people's legitimate demands, as they have done so in other countries, to create unrest and riots in the country.

The leader of this week's Tehran Friday Prayers added that the foreign enemies, including the United States, tried to interfere in the country under the guise of the people's protests after failing to directly confront the Islamic Republic on the international stage.

He further noted the power of global imperialism led by the United States is in decline, describing their show of support for rioters during the recent unrest in Iran as a desperate move to which they resorted to after failing to achieve their goals.

KI/4783678