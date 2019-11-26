Iran freezes assets of UK-based Iran International TV's key figures over role in recent violent riots

In a statement on Tuesday, the Judiciary shed light on the destructive role Iran International played in the riots — which broke out in several Iranian cities earlier this month on the back of protests against gasoline rationing — and said Iranian intelligence forces have been closely monitoring the activities of the “Saudi-Zionist” television channel, Press TV website has reported.

The Iran International broadcaster was at work to disrupt Iran’s security, fan the flames of riots and organize acts of terror, subversion and secession across the country, the statement added.

It added that “key and influential elements of this hostile channel,” who played a direct role from abroad in the acts of vandalism targeting public and private property during the riots inside Iran, have been subjected to “legal and judicial restrictions regarding their assets.”

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation.

According to Press TV, the Judiciary statement further said all hostile Persian-language channels besides Iran International — which have financial and intelligence affiliation with Western countries and some reactionary states in the region — were attempting to worsen the situation in Iran amid the riots by provoking the thugs.

Earlier this month, Iran's ambassador to London Hamid Baeidinejad said on Twitter on Friday that the embassy in a formal letter has lodged a complaint with Ofcom against the conduct of hostile Persian-language networks such as BBC Persian, Iran International and Manoto.

