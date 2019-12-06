Senior cleric urges govt., parl. to move away from oil-based economy

“I ask the government and the lawmakers to put the guidelines of the Islamic Revolution Leader on their agenda and put oil revenues out of the annual country’s budget as much as possible,” he said.

He went on to say that the Iranian nation will certainly overcome the problems, noting that a great economic revolution will happen if oil revenues are appropriately used in the economy.

“Today, standing against America means moving towards producing knowledge and science which will lead to establishing a powerful and prosperous Iran with the highest possible per-capita income,” he added.

Aboutorabi said this aim can be achieved only if a knowledge-based perspective would manage the country’s economy.

Elsewhere he praised Iran’s trade balance despite US unilateral sanctions. He said that Iran’s oil export in the first seven months of this year [March 21 – October 22] stood at some $30 billion while the country has imported some $22 billion. “This trade balance is an honor,” he said.

MNA/ 4790007