Iran intelligence ministry detains 8 CIA agents

According to a statement by the Director-General of Anti-Spying Office of Iranian Intelligence Ministry on Wednesday, some elements who were trying to collect information on the recent riots in the country and convey it to the outside have been arrested before they could carry out their mission.

The official said that the arrested elements had been trained by the US intelligence service (CIA) in various countries under the guise of journalist citizens, but had long been subject to intelligence surveillance for quite a long time and, following the recent unrest, it became clear that they had received instructions to take part in the riots and prepare accurate reports, especially photography.

He said that 6 of those CIA agents were arrested on the scene during the recent riots while 2 others were identified and arrested before they could leave Iran with the information they had collected.

The Director-General of Anti-Spying Office of Iranian Intelligence Ministry further emphasized that the Iranian intelligence forces will protect the "the sacred Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, adding that other elements affiliated with this network are under surveillance across the country and in case they carry out any action against the national security of the country, they will be dealt with decisively.

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline in the middle of Novemeber, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation.

KI/4782965