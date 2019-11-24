Official urges for suing US, Europe officials for supporting violence in Iran

In a post on social media, the Guardian Council Spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei on Sunday urged the Iranian authorities to sue European and American leaders in international bodies for their interference and expression of support for destroying public property and killing people with firearms and other weapons by rioters during recent unrest in some Iranian cities.

Kadkhodaei praised the Iranian ambassador to London for filing a complaint with Ofcom against UK-based TVs.

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation.

MNA/4780014