  1. Politics
24 November 2019 - 23:41

Official urges for suing US, Europe officials for supporting violence in Iran

Official urges for suing US, Europe officials for supporting violence in Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The interference and expression of support by European and American leaders for the recent unrest in Iran should be sued in international bodies, according to Guardian Council Spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei.

In a post on social media, the Guardian Council Spokesman Abbasali Kadkhodaei on Sunday urged the Iranian authorities to sue European and American leaders in international bodies for their interference and expression of support for destroying public property and killing people with firearms and other weapons by rioters during recent unrest in some Iranian cities.

Kadkhodaei praised the Iranian ambassador to London for filing a complaint with Ofcom against UK-based TVs.

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation.

MNA/4780014

News Code 152646

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News