Iran police commander says identification and arrest of rioters will continue

The Police commander made the comments on a visit to the southern governorate of Mahshahr, Khuzistan province, where clashes between security forces and armed groups of rioters took place and several lost their lives.

On the visit, Brigadier General Ashtari sat down for talks with the people of Taleghan district, where the fiercest clashes erupted between the Iranian security forces and the armed men.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of the region for their cooperation with the Police during the unrest, saying that some of the thugs and rioters had been identified and arrested, who should await trial for the crimes they committed.

The police commander added the hooligans and thugs that that are still on the run will be captured and brought to justice.

He further vowed that the police forces will continue to protect the lives, properties and the honor of the people and will deal with the all those who try to disturb the public order decisively.

KI/4788085