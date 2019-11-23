180 ringleaders behind recent unrest detained: Police statement

"Following the recent unrest across the country which was organized by adversary groups and opportunists with the aim of creating insecurity, inflicting damage and destroying public properties, the police through employing intelligence, law enforcement and operational capabilities succeeded in identifying the key ringleaders and chieftains of the networks behind these acts of sabotage,” reads the statement.

The police statement added “in cooperation with other security apparatuses and the cooperation of insightful Iranian people to report the rioters and saboteurs of public order as many as 180 ringleaders have been arrested so far.”

Destroying public properties, burning banks, attacking police and military bases, launching campaigns of illegal gatherings in cyberspace etc. are some acts of sabotage carried out by the rioters, the statement further reads.

In the end, the police express gratitude to dear Iranian people, vowing to firmly stand against all those who seek chaos and insecurity in society.

Peaceful protests, which broke out after the government substantially increased the price of gasoline earlier this week, turned violent in some cities as foreign-orchestrated rioters took advantage of the situation.

