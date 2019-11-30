Some officials surprised by recent unrest in country: MP

Noting the enemy has similar plans to those implemented in Iraq and Lebanon for Iran, Mohammad Ali Poormokhtar added that regarding the Leader’s guidelines about the full readiness of the Armed Forces to foil threats, “fortunately, the Armed Forces were successful to defeat the enemies during the recent tensions.”

He criticized government’s lack of proper plans in publicizing the gasoline price hikes, adding that “as Iranian experts and nobles believe, the government could not make the society ready for implementation of gasoline rationing scheme and this proves its weakness.”

“It is vital for the officials to be more precise in applying their made policies,” the MP added.

Tehran provisional Friday Prayers Leader Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari has also called on the government to apologize the people for the losses they suffered after the gasoline rationing and price hikes.

Speaking during Friday Pryers sermon in the Iranian capital on November 29, he criticized the way the government put into force the gasoline rationing and price hikes, which sparked some protests in Iranian cities, which in turn resulted in some riots in the country after foreign-backed elements took advantage of people's peaceful protests.

MNA/ 4783179