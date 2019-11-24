A pre-planned attack on Asaluyeh gas facility neutralized

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that during the recent unrests in the country, which followed the government's decision to substantially increase the price of gasoline, some rioters tried to attack iconic Asalouyeh in the south of Iran on the Persian Gulf.

"The attack on Assaluyeh had been planned by the enemy," according to Shamkhani.

The top Iranian security official added "the enemy appeared to be seeking to avenge what Yemen Ansarullah did in attacking Saudi facilities, but it failed."

It is noteworthy that before Shamkhani today, the government's spokesman Ali Rabei had reported of attempts to cause explosions at Assaluyeh oil pipeline facilities and a plan to attack sensitive telecommunications centers in Shiraz and a number of military bases.

KI