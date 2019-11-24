  1. Politics
24 November 2019 - 21:22

Top Iranian security official:

A pre-planned attack on Asaluyeh gas facility neutralized

A pre-planned attack on Asaluyeh gas facility neutralized

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – An attack on Asalouyeh gas facility was neutralized, the top Iranian security official said Sun., adding that the pre-planned attack was a retaliation for the Yemeni Ansarulla Houthis on Saudi Aramco back in September.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that during the recent unrests in the country, which followed the government's decision to substantially increase the price of gasoline, some rioters tried to attack iconic Asalouyeh in the south of Iran on the Persian Gulf.

"The attack on Assaluyeh had been planned by the enemy," according to Shamkhani.

The top Iranian security official added "the enemy appeared to be seeking to avenge what Yemen Ansarullah did in attacking Saudi facilities, but it failed."

It is noteworthy that before Shamkhani today, the government's spokesman Ali Rabei had reported of attempts to cause explosions at Assaluyeh oil pipeline facilities and a plan to attack sensitive telecommunications centers in Shiraz and a number of military bases. 

KI

News Code 152643
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News