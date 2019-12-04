Leader calls for dealing with people injured, killed during recent unrest based on ‘Islamic compassion’

Recently, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani had penned a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on how to deal with the people who were injured or killed during the recent unrest in the country, and in response the Leader agreed with Mr. Shamkhani’s suggestions.

The Leader added that “deal with the suspicious individuals in any group with an approach that is close to ‘Islamic compassion' principle.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further said ordinary citizens who didn't play any role in the protest but were caught in the middle of the clashes and lost their lives to be considered as martyrs and called on the relevant authorities to put their families under the protection of the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans.

He also called for sympathizing with the families of the victims of the recent protests, who lost their lives somehow and pursue the issue of paying Diya (blood money) to their families.

On the situation of the victims of those who lost their lives during armed clashes with the security forces, Ayatollah Khamenei called for investigating the history and background of their families, separating honorable families from those who were involved in criminal acts. The Leader further called on the authorities to sympathize with the families of those victims who were not involved in criminal activities.

On dealing with families of the third group, who look suspicious of doing evil activities, the Leader called for treating them based on ‘Islamic compassion’ principle.

KI/4788960