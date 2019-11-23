Iran Prosecutor-General visits detainees of recent unrest in Iran

Heading a delegation of deputies and judicial officials, Montazeri visited the Fashafuyeh Prison on Saturday morning in the wake of Iranian Judiciary Chief’s stress on detainees’ status.

He asked about the status of the detainees in the recent riots and talked with some of the defendants about how they were arrested and investigated.

He said after the visit that all the detainees have expressed satisfaction over their status in detention. Montazi also said that detainees have contacted their families.

Iranian Judiciary’s spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaili said on Friday that the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps have detained some 100 ringleaders of the recent riots.

Previously, Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Basij Volunteer Forces said that the main culprits and disturbers for sowing the recent unrest in Iran have been captured.

Iran began rationing gasoline and substantially increased the price of fuel on November 15, saying the revenue would be used to assist those financially struggling families. The decision sparked rallies in a number of Iranian cities, some of which were marred by violence and damage to public property; riotous elements, abusing the situation, quickly entered the scene, destroying public property, setting ablaze banks and gas stations among other facilities, and opening fire on people and security forces.

There have been reports of fatalities among both security forces and civilians in different locations, with an official tally not available yet.

MNA/4778551