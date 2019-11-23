Foreign hands seek to repeat Iraq, Lebanon’s unrest in Iran: Adel

“Foreigners were seeking to create the same unrest in Iran that they had established in Iraq and Lebanon but the plot was foiled in two days by the vigilance of the nation and by the authority of the Establishment,” he said on Saturday.

“If the government had acted more wisely, there would have been fewer damages,” Adel also noted.

Elsewhere, the ex-Iranian Parliament Speaker said that US-imposed sanctions on Iran would cripple every country in six months but “the Iranian nation strongly support ideals of the Islamic Revolution and as we proceed, the hostility of the US increases.”

The Iranian government raised gasoline prices on November 15 in order to moderate the national consumption rate which prompted some peaceful protests, but riotous elements took advantage of the situation and caused damage to public property.

“Around 100 of the senior and junior ringleaders, as well as the principal elements behind the recent disturbances, have been identified and arrested by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) at various spots across the country,” Iranian Judiciary’s spokesman Gholam-Hossein Esmaili said on Friday.

MNA/ 4778493