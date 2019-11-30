Foreign media's estimates on death toll during recent riots are false

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Tehran on Saturday, the Prosecutor-General Mohammad Montazeri said that the figures on the number of people who were arrested during recent riots over the gasoline rationing and price hikes have been changing so far, stressing that the security forces and legal authorities have released many of people arrested during the riots who had committed minor crimes.

The prosecutor general also said that the judicial authorities have been carrying out investigation and interrogating those who were arrested while committing the crimes at the scene of the crime based on the available evidence, expressing hope their trials would be held at the earliest opportunity.

Montazeri did not confirm the figures that a senior lawmaker gave on the number of the arrested people, which was 7,000, saying that no official is authorized to give figures without accurate information and exact number.

On the death toll and the number of the arrested individuals given by foreign media, the prosecutor general said that “people, who are outside the country, have no access to exact information and accurate figures. They provide different figures which are invalid."

