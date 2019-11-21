Ringleaders of recent riots in four provinces arrested: IRGC spox

Second Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif told reporters on the sideline of a local event in Astara, Gilan province, that the ringleaders of unrest in four provinces of Iran, including Alborz, Fars, Tehran and Khuzestan, have been arrested.

He noted that these arrests contributed a lot to riots abate, adding that these individuals had links with foreign security services.

Sharif said the enemies employed thugs to create unrest after the failure of the sanctions against Iran.

The US and its proxies have gained nothing 18 months after the imposition of fresh sanctions on the Iranian nation, the general said, adding that the Americans have formally announced support for the riots and recent acts of vandalism and insecurity in Iran.

“Out of 750 cities across the country, we had riots in less than 100 cities, all of which abated between 24 and 72 hours,” he added.

Following a hike in the price of gasoline last Thursday, a number of Iranian cities saw sporadic protests that turned violent in some cases. A number of banks and government buildings were set ablaze. Meanwhile, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo voiced support for the rioters who took advantage of the protests in a number of Iranian cities.

In an address on Sunday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned that the sporadic protests and acts of vandalism in Iran would create insecurity. Describing insecurity as the worst calamity for a society, the Leader said “all evil centers in the world” have mobilized efforts in recent days to encourage unrest in Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei also called on the Iranian authorities to be careful that the rise in the price of fuel would not increase the price of other commodities. The Leader also called on the people to separate themselves from a group of thugs who are encouraged by the foreign-based anti-Iranian front to foment insecurity.

